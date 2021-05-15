BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
The Banning school district held a couple of online informational sessions last week for prospective parents interested in enrolling their children in the district’s popular dual immersion program.
On Cinco de Mayo — May 5 — a number of students boycotted those classes in protest, and did not log in to their dual immersion programs.
According to the school district’s employees, Banning’s dual immersion program is the first such established program in Riverside County, brought to the district nearly 20 years ago.
It is also the longest running one, according to teacher Paola Cifuentes.
Dual immersion is a program that most participants start in kindergarten, with 90 percent of instruction conducted in Spanish.
Each year, that gradually levels out by fifth-grade, when by then half of class time is taught in Spanish; and for those who speak Spanish as a first language, are immersed in half of their classroom time being taught in English.
Marta Pereira, the department’s chairwoman, who is also credited with bringing the Seal of Biliteracy program to Banning, has indicated that she is retiring.
She is tired of a district that she feels no longer offers the enthusiastic support for its dual immersion program as was exhibited when the program started: the district refuses to engage in discussions about providing compensation for the many hours of extra time, or the materials that teachers personally invest in, that are required to keep the program viable.
“DI” teachers have to translate all of their lesson plans in addition to their regular work.
In Banning, teachers do so voluntarily without additional pay, and the DI staff knows that other districts provide higher compensation, Pereira says.
“I love my kids,” but “the DI program “hasn’t been receiving the support,” Pereira explains. “I’ve had so many opportunities in the past out-of-district; however, I rejected those positions because I love the Banning community. They took my heart, and I stayed here. But this year’s administration — aside from our principal (at Central school) — has never visited any of our DI classrooms; they don’t know the kids, they don’t know our classrooms. They’re really apathetic.”
On the surface, the district is content with praising the results of its DI program, and happy to encourage more students to participate, but remains mute when pressed about higher compensation.
At the May 5 informational session, parents chimed in with questions in the chat, asking the presenters as to why Banning will not budge when it comes to fairly compensating its DI teachers.
Participants were told repeatedly that it was not an appropriate platform for those questions.
“Why are they not listening to teachers? Why are they not listening to parents who have supported the program?” Cifuentes wonders. “They don’t see us; they don’t hear anything.”
Cifuentes is one of the teachers actively seeking employment in another district, anticipating better pay for half of the frustration.
The district took out two full-page ads promoting the event in the Record Gazette.
According to Cifuentes, “in their announcement to parents on Parent Squre, on the flyer it claims that teachers will be at the meeting, but no teachers that I’m aware of were invited to be part of that meeting.”
While the informational session “Would have been helpful to new parents, it’s curious that they’d have this meeting now when things are tense between the district, teachers and parents,” Cifuente says.
She takes issue with the district telling parents that “dual language immersion is a new and growing program here in Banning Unified.”
“Our program began in 1998. This is far from new. We were the first program in Riverside County, and that is something we can be proud of, but it is not for (superintendent Natasha Baker) to take credit,” Cifuentes says. “She states that the program is growing. That is a lie. The district is not allowing the program to grow. We have continued with the same amount of dual immersion classes at Central for many years, and the DI program at Nicolet is not running appropriately, since the superintendent won’t allow the hiring of middle school BCLAD teachers, and the board is allowing her to hoard money in the district’s reserves.”
“I had 12 students” on May 5. “Half of my class was absent after parents organized a sit-out to put pressure on the district sit-out,” according to Cifuentes.
Janet Jauregui has two kids in the dual immersion program at Central Elementary School: Genesis Jauregui is a third-grader, and Sophia, who is in first grade.
According to Jauregui, the meeting sponsored by the district was “purely informational and we were not given any opportunity to ask questions. All we were told was that it wasn’t the platform, and that they ‘were working on it,’” referring to potential responses.
“Teaachers are coming to us for help,” Jauregui says. “Teachers are letting us know that they’re not being fairly compensated, and I don’t want my daughter to lose the teacher they’ve been with for years overnight, and we’re losing teachers to other districts that pay better. It’s been a few years and they keep pushing them to the back burner. We just don’t want to lose any more teachers; I was hoping to see my third daughter have Nora McFarland for her third-grade Dual Immersion.”
According to Jauregui, “Six to seven of our DI teachers out of 16 are considering other options. They’re not just there for my kids, they’re there for me, too, because I have a lot of questions. I’m lucky that my teacher has not moved on, but the fear is they’ll have to choose between working with the students they have now, and moving on to better pay.”
Jaclyn Lee’s son Liam is a third-grader at Central.
“On Cinco de Mayo we were recommended to keep kids out of class if we were in support of the DI teachers getting more,” Lee says. Her family participated in that boycott.
“We’ve been part of it since kindergarten; I had several relatives that have gone through it. It’s a really good program, and I agree that if they need to have more certifications, they deserve a stipend,” Lee says. “I’m a special ed teacher at Nicolet Middle School, and we also are required to do other things general education teachers don’t have to do, so I can understand what DI teachers have to go through, but theirs takes more time. They have to spend more time to prepare for their lessons, but they’re just getting paid a regular salary. They put in the work and have to pass extra tests. I think it would be fair to give them an extra stipend.”
Veteran Pereira acknowledges “They’ll find someone to replace me; however, it is difficult to find a good language expert who has the heart: you can be a good professional, but you have to have the heart in the DI program, because you know you’re going to have to work double,” she says.
The Record Gazette reached out to Superintendent Natasha Baker, Chief Academic Officer Tonia Causey-Bush and Coordinator of Learning Michael O’Neill, but received no response in time for publication.
“We are losing teachers every year to surrounding districts — Hemet, Moreno Valley, San Bernardino — because they offer an extra incentive to their teachers. These districts open their dual immersion program after having observed our program model and take our teachers with them. We have to recruit new teachers every year. We have the longest running program, but the highest teacher turnover,” Cifuentes says. “We love what we do and we are passionate about this program. We made this program what it is with little support from the district. We love our Cinco de Mayo celebration, nevertheless this has become an expectation that the district thinks is a requirement, which is why we have decided to cancel our Cinco de Mayo celebration and cannot continue to donate countless voluntary hours into this program, without the support, commitment and compensation.”
