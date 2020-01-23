Students in the Pass area are encouraged to take advantage of a free tutoring service provided by Harvey Mudd College.
February marks the 10-year anniversary of a valuable local campus-based resource that assists school kids in Southern California with real-live assistance with their homework, for free.
Since Harvey Mudd College launched its Homework Hotline a decade ago, student tutors have fulfilled a much-needed service: more than 30,000 local school students have called in for help on their homework.
Harvey Mudd’s Homework Hotline (1.877.827.5462) is a free, over-the-phone math and science tutoring service for students in grades 4 through 12.
Harvey Mudd https://www.hmc.edu/ is one of the nation’s top undergraduate colleges specializing in math, science and engineering.
High-achieving Harvey Mudd students answer calls about math- and science-related questions from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, throughout the academic year.
Tutors receive training to help them effectively communicate with callers, are equipped with books and materials from local school districts and have a dropbox link so callers can upload materials if necessary.
The majority of the calls to the hotline come from students in junior high and high school, with over 60 percent of callers requesting help in trigonometry, geometry or algebra.
Gabriela Gamiz, the College’s director of community engagement, who has directed the program since its inception, says the hotline provides a resource that is accessible from nearly anywhere.
“Homework Hotline is mutually beneficial to student callers and Harvey Mudd student tutors,” says Gamiz. “Student callers have access to a free mathematics and science tutoring program, and the College’s student volunteers also benefit from tutoring younger students in subjects that are the foundational blocks of their own studies in math- and science-related fields,” she says.
When an elementary, middle- or high-school student calls the hotline with a question, a Harvey Mudd student tutor helps them with one problem and then encourages the student to try the rest on their own.
Students are welcome to call back if they need more help.
“I am very proud of the achievements of the Homework Hotline and its staff,” Harvey Mudd President Maria Klawe says. “In 2000, when I helped recruit the staff and secure funding for the program, I could not have imagined how incredibly successful it would be, bringing homework support to heavily impacted school districts and helping to seed community outreach among Harvey Mudd students, faculty and staff.”
Harvey Mudd’s Homework Hotline was based on the successful Homework Hotline model at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
More information: https://www.hmc.edu/community-engagement/homework-hotline/ .
