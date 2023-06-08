Calvary Christian Class of 2023

Calvary Christian School’s Class of 2023 (from left): Giselle Cruz, Yuvia Morales, Dereck DeBoer, Jeremiah Mascoto, Douglas Monterrosa, Lalena Ohnmeiss, Jaden Casados, and Andrew Giacolett.

Pastor Matt Chappell is a master at transition.

So much so, that he started a chapel of his own, just six years ago.

It’s transitioned to new homes 11 times since then, as his congregation outgrew its previous locations.

Chappell’s Rock Hill Church has for the time being settled in Rancho Cucamonga.

Chappell was the speaker for Calvary Christian School’s eight graduates during their May 31 ceremony.

“We believe God wants to empower youth to change the world today,” Chappell said as part of his remarks.

He talked about transition, and the tension that is usually associated with it.

Rounding out a trinity of siblings in the Mascoto family who were salutatorians, this year’s salutatorian Jeremiah Mascoto told his classmates, “Whether I have known you for a couple years or known you since kindergarten, I am so blessed to have great friends like you guys. I thank God greatly for the people He has put in my life.”

He also added a line that his brothers, Aaron as salutatorian in 2018, and Devin, who was the school’s salutatorian in 2020, had used previously, reiterating their “very wise words” by echoing, “Life is like a chicken tender: even when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good.”

Valedictorian Andrew Giacolett, who, like Mascoto, spent his entire educational career at Calvary Christian School in Banning, said, “To all eight of my fellow seniors of 2023, congratulations!”

Reflecting on fundraising events, “Those times we spent raising money for those trips, we grew in character, teamwork, and we grew as people; even though sometimes we all yelled at each other for no reason at all, and/or tell someone they can do better at their job — you know who you are, Jeremiah — I wouldn’t trade those memories for anything else in the world.”

Mascoto has expressed interest in attending flight school at EFI in Temecula, while Giacolett will attend Pensacola Christian College in Florida to study physical therapy and physical education.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

