Banning High School alumna Ashley Lopez Flores counts herself fortunate: though she doesn’t get to benefit from the latest Redlands Promise tuition rate for 2022 at the University of Redlands, she is not surprised at the college’s generosity, having benefited firsthand from its largess.
That promise guarantees new students entering Redlands an annual tuition rate of $22,000, if the applying high school student has a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
It’s a bargain considering estimated tuition at the private university is $53,716 (room and board, assuming double occupancy, takes on an additional $11,486) for 2021-22.
If a student tacks on a meal plan, and some mandatory participation fees, it’s another $4,500 on top of all of that.
Lopez was a student intern at the Record Gazette a couple of years ago, and though she is technically in her second year at Redlands, she had enough credits upon graduation from high school that she qualifies this year as a junior, and plans to graduate college in three years — with hardly any debt.
Redlands has rolled out its Redlands Promise, and the Welcome 2022 campaign seems to build on the premise that “You’ve put in the work to get good grades in high school … we want to make sure that deserving students like you can access a quality education,” a statement from its admissions page states.
It’s too early in the admissions process to find any students who can discuss taking advantage of the 2022 academic year’s $22,000 tuition benefit, but Beaumont school board member Janelle Poulter, who is a guidance counselor at Banning High School, says that recruiters have come out for the past couple of years pitching a similar campaign to Banning High School’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) students.
“We have had a lot of students take advantage of this,” regardless of what the university has called similar programs and admissions campaigns in the past, Poulter says. “Throughout the years we’ve always had one or two students attend U of R, but since they have started this, we have had it increase tenfold,” according to Poulter.
Kevin Dyerly, vice president of finance, and the CFO for the university, points out that “The Redlands Promise campaign articulates the real value of a Redlands education, given the university’s affordability coupled with student opportunities such as study away, and student outcomes such as high employment rates post-graduation, a high alumni satisfaction rate, and honors such as Fulbright Awards.”
The university had been sensitive to the perception that “a private university education is out of reach, which was a main driver in the development of the Redlands Promise campaign,” Dyerly says.
Redlands has a reputation for helping students in need facilitate astronomical tuition prices.
At Redlands, a California student with a GPA of 3.5 or higher and a family income of less than $110,000 will have their first-year tuition covered through grants and scholarships, and are guaranteed to graduate within four years, Dyerly says.
The Redlands Promise campaign was launched in September 2021, according to the university, and extends to those applying from out-of-state.
Families of incoming freshmen applying from outside of California with incomes under $60,000 will have their first-year tuition covered via grants and scholarships, and are guaranteed a tuition of $22,000 per year or less if they achieve a high school g.p.a. of 3.5 or higher.
According to Dyerly, applications from students within the Inland Empire are up 14 percent so far this year.
And that $22,000 tuition rate for deserving and outstanding students remains throughout their entire four years in college, despite their g.p.a. in college, since the reward is based on high school, not college, GPA, notwithstanding any measures to reflect any modest (“but not drastic”) increases in inflation.
According to Poulter, a lot of local students reconsidered out-of-state options during the pandemic when many schools converted to online learning, which helped drive an influx of students applying to regional colleges here in Southern California.
“They found that they can get an excellent education and not have to pay for tuition: students felt that, if they were going to pay for tuition and still be at home attending the other university virtually, they might as well go to a comparable local university that would be practically free,” Poulter says, adding “Students would attend Mt. San Jacinto College or another community college due to the lower cost and complete their basic education courses, and then transfer for the last two to finish a degree.”
Dyerly notes that the annual $22,000 tuition rate is not intended for transfer students; rather, it strictly “applies to admitted first-year undergraduate students.”
Further, that guarantee is only for tuition: “The cost of fees, room, board, books and supplies is not included in the Redlands Promise tuition guarantee,” Dyerly points out. “These costs are individual to each student and dependent on a variety of factors.”
Jeff Stanners, a U of R alumnus who served as a former track and field coach at the university for 21 years until the pandemic disrupted college athletics, lauds the university’s efforts.
“From what I know about the 2022 campaign, it sounds like a great program for all involved, and I’m sure it’s a big help to freshmen who are benefiting from it,” Stanners says. “As a former coach, I know an incoming student-athlete’s final decision can sometimes come down to finances. I hope this is a big help to Redlands athletics, as well as to the students and families it will help.”
Circling back to Ashley Lopez Flores, who was an AVID student at Banning High School: “I know that I myself would definitely benefit from it if I were looking into colleges at this very moment. As a Bulldog, I can say that Redlands is a great school; it’s private, so it feels tough, but at the end of the day they try to help so much, even for students that don’t qualify for this exact one. I’m very excited to see more local students, thanks to this campaign.”
She acknowledges that “Redlands gave me so many grants and awards, and because I live at home, the cost of attendance is free besides the gas from driving there and back home every day.”
Counselor Poulter finds that the Redlands Promise “brings great students to their university, and students will benefit because a degree from the University of Redlands is valued.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a University of Redlands alumnus. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
