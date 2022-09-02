After investigating several fights that occurred the night of Thursday, Aug. 24, and involving Beaumont students, the Beaumont Police Department believes there is no active threat to the local school campuses.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, the department was notified of several fights that took place after school and off campus. While investigating these incidents, it was alleged one of the involved parties made a threat about bringing a gun to the high school.
Officers conducted a Student Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) protocol at the home of the involved student and determined the threat to be unfounded. While officers were conducting the investigation school officials received a report alleging a second student was in possession of a gun.
Officers identified the second student and conducted a STAR protocol at the student’s home. During the contact, officers found a pellet or “BB”-style gun, in a holster in the student’s room. There was no mention that this student intended to bring the gun to campus or that the student had threatened anyone with it. Out of precaution, the pellet gun was confiscated and released to the parents of the student.
While the incidents above are concerning, officers do not believe there is an active threat to campuses at this time.
“We understand these reports add additional anxiety to parents, students, school district staff and our community, especially as school has just resumed from the summer break,” the department stated in the press release. “We would like to remind our community that we take threats of violence on our school campuses seriously and will investigate all reports made to our department, we will also work closely with school administrators to ensure we keep our campuses safe.
“We would like to thank our citizens and students for reporting these incidents and making the extra effort to report concerns to law enforcement. We continue to encourage students and parents to be vigilant, report suspicious or concerning behavior to law enforcement and/or school district administrators and to help us keep our students and community safe.”
Officers are still investigating the afterschool incidents and are asking students and parents with any information about the altercations to contact the on-duty watch commander at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
