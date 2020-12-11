Growing up in Banning, Bea Smith knew by sixth-grade that she wanted to be a teacher.
“For many students I am the family they don’t have,” she explains in a nomination video featuring her as one of the California League of Middle Schools’ Educators of the Year.
One student who immigrated in seventh-grade from Thailand calls her “Grandma,” and another, who would become a doctor, told Smith that she was “the lifeblood for my family.”
Yet another former student flew her out to Minneapolis so she could witness him graduate from law school.
“Children need someone to believe in them,” says Smith, who is an English teacher at Nicolet Middle School in Banning. “I tell my students every day, ‘If no one told you today that they love you, Mrs. Smith is telling you: ‘I love you; I see your potential, I believe in you.”
I feel proud to have taught students who are contributing members of society.”
She highlights a few of them, including her former student Johnny Baker, now principal at Cabazon Elementary School, who was among a several-vehicle motorcade that participated in her drive-by ceremony Saturday in the front of Vista Heights Middle School in Moreno Valley.
April Nunez, a social studies teacher and Associated Student Body adviser at Mountain View Middle School in Beaumont, stated in her video that she is “incredibly honored and humbled … to be recognized alongside these amazing educators. In a time with so much uncertainty from day to day, it never ceases to amaze me how educators continue to rise to the challenge and continue to serve our students in every way possible — even when we can’t see them in person.”
Nunez likens teaching to working with recipes, noting that “It’s a mixture of carefully selected ingredients that, when put together, can create an unimaginable impact.”
What can be perceived as a successful recipe is different for everyone, she notes, “but over the years I have felt long and hard about what my ingredients are, and the things I feel are important in my own teaching.”
For Nunez, they boil down to passion, patience, hard work, laughter, flexibility, kindness, creativity and inspiration.
“Many of the great teachers I have had have become my heroes and role models. At the end of my career, I hope I am remembered as a teacher who used her ingredients often and without reservation; that I perpetuated a love and enthusiasm for learning to my students…nourish them to show kindness, compassion and empathy to others,” Nunez says. “I truly believe that teachers individually and collectively have the ability to not only change the world, but to improve it through our students. I feel so lucky to be part of such a noble profession.”
Twenty-five educators representing Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino and Riverside counties were selected for the 2021 Educator of the Year distinction, and received care packages of goodies and proclamations from the likes of Congressman Mark Takano and Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.
The nonprofit California League of Schools is the umbrella organization for the California League of Middle Schools, and awards its annual Educator of the Year honors to “educators who exemplify educational excellence and have made significant efforts to implement elements of education reform.”
Candidates have a chance to be named CLS State Educator of the Year.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
