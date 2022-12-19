education foundation

Supporters and winners of the San Gorgonio Education Foundation gather for a distribution event at Jitterz Coffee in Banning.

 BY DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette

The San Gorgonio Education Foundation (SGEF) contributed nearly $4,000 last month between three teachers to help fund programs within the Banning school district.

Steven De La Portilla, a carpentry teacher at Banning High School, received $2,250 to help his students build a greenhouse project; high school Band Director Andres Keymolent received $1,560 to take students on a field trip to perform at Knott’s Berry Farm; and Education Specialist James Nakakihara received funding to provide software for students learning computer language coding at Coombs Alternative Education.

In photo, from left: Steven De La Portilla; education foundation Treasurer Linda Page; Banning High School science student Michael Weeks; committee judge Kyle Eccleston; Coombs Alternative Education Principal Melissa Lee; Coombs Education Specialist James Nakakihara; Coombs secretary Hilda Scott; Banning High School band students Kendal Pene, Elizabeth Ledesma, Nahul Diaz and Julian Benitez; high school band director Andres Keymolent, and education foundation Vice President Gae Rusk.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

