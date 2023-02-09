Eden Vasquez wins Beaumont spelling bee

On Friday, Feb. 3, 33 of Beaumont Unified School District’s top spellers gathered to test their skills for the opportunity to represent the district in the countywide spelling bee to be held March 23. At the end of nine rounds eighth grader Eden Vasquez of San Gorgonio Middle School had earned the first place finish, her fourth consecutive year as the district champion.
Mountain View Middle School sixth grader Cris Tabaloc took second and will be representing Beaumont at the county bee along with Vasquez.
Seventh grader Elizabeth Yleah, also of Mountain View Middle School, took third.
The districtwide bee brought together the top finishers from each of the district’s elementary and middle school bees for a single-elimination tournament that had the words growing more challenging and obscure with each round.
Andy Anderson, a fifth grader from Anna House Elementary, earned her trip to the district championship by taking second place in her school bee. It was her first year participating in the district spelling bee — she wanted to try something new.
She loves spelling and writing and she said while the competition was scary she got through it and was happy to place in the top three for her school. She was eliminated in the first round of the district bee.
By round 4 the competition had been whittled down to eight spellers. By round 4 the field had been reduced to four spellers — Vasquez, Tabaloc, Yleah and Maximus Goodwin, a fifth grader from 21st Century Learning Institute.
Round 8 was between Vasquez and Tabaloc with Vasquez correctly spelling her word and Tabaloc misspelling his. To win the championship Vasquez needed to correctly spell one last word.
When spell master Mathew Barnett, Beaumont Unified School District director of TK-12 programs, read aloud the word ‘ginglymus’ there was an audible gasp from the audience. (Ginglymus: a hinge-like joint such as the elbow or knee, that allows movement in only one plane.)
Vasquez coolly asked for the country of origin and gave her spelling. The judges — Beaumont Unified School District Board Trustee Susie Lara, Beaumont Library Director Luren Dickenson and Beaumont Unified College and Career Readiness Coordinator Susan Aguilar-Martinez — then confirmed the spelling was correct.
After the bee, Vasquez stated that while she did not know the word she spelled it based on its country of origin and the patterns of Greek spelling.
“For a lot of them [words] I research where the word comes from. With ‘ginglymus’ I knew it was a ‘g’ and I knew the ‘y’ thing because I knew it was Greek,” Vasquez said. “You have to study the etymology of the words.”
It’s advice she readily gives to her fellow spellers.
Vasquez, who has a strong competitive spirit, began participating in spelling bees in the fourth grade.
“I got fifth place, and I did not like losing,” she said about that first year. “So, I trained myself to a point where I knew I could win.”
In the fifth grade she placed in her school bee.
“I studied like crazy because I didn’t want to lose at the district bee,” she said.
She studies by reading and writing words from previous spelling bee lists as well as words she seeks out herself while reading the dictionary.
She has been to the county bee twice before and tied for sixth place last year.
“It’s amazing,” said Eden’s mother Brittany, who helps Eden study, as does her father Michael. “We wanted to see her finish strong this year, her last year to compete. She’s trying to get better every year, trying to best herself, not anyone else. She’s just trying to improve herself and get better as a speller.”
In that spirit, Eden’s main aim for the county bee is to place higher than she had before.
Top 12 finishers
- Eden Vasquez, San Gorgonio Middle School
- Cris Tabaloc, Mountain View Middle School
- Elizabeth Yleah, Mountain View Middle School
- Maximus Goodwin, 21st Century Learning Institute
- Isabella Smith, Starlight Elementary School
- Dean Dionson, Sundance Elementary School
- Jaylene Meza, Mountain View Middle School
- Mackenzie Leonard, San Gorgonio Middle School
- Jithendra Palempalli, San Gorgonio Middle School
- Alicia Flores, Palm Innovation Academy
- Austin Dionson, Sundance Elementary School
- Garrett Ladd, Summerwind Trails School
