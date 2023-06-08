Commencement signals goals reached in Banning

Massive bouquets of flowers and eager grins of families poured out from the Banning High School Performing Arts Center auditorium on the evening of May 31. The Coombs Alternative Education program honored graduates from the New Horizon High School, Banning Independent Study School and the Banning Adult School with a ceremony showcasing the accomplishments of students and faculty alike.
“This is our first time at the Performing Arts Center so we’re really excited to be in this beautiful space together with everyone; we’re so proud of our top graduates,” said Principal Melissa Lee.
After students filled the stage, Lee opened the ceremony by honoring the land on which Banning was developed.
“By offering this land acknowledgment, we affirm indigenous sovereignty and will work to disseminate knowledge about native peoples,” Lee said. “As part of our commitment, we are partnering with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in teaching their history and languages.”
The event continued by bringing several of the top graduates to the stage, providing accolades and awards throughout the evening, and sharing the space for the honored individuals to speak to their peers with words of encouragement and insight.
“I need to thank myself for not giving up and reaching that goal of receiving a high school diploma — a high school diploma that I was supposed to get in 1986 — 37 years later,” said graduate speaker for Banning Adult School, Kimberly Ybarra. “I’m proof that it’s never too late. Don’t let your dreams and goals turn into bucket lists. Just keep striving to better yourself and never give up.”
Sophia Waters of New Horizon High School and Sandra Enos from Banning Independent Study School had the top GPAs and were honored with the Riverside County Office of Education Student Academic Award for being the top graduates. Additionally, the education program was fortunate to celebrate James Waedekin as Teacher of the Year for Riverside County 2024.
“I’m at New Horizon’s High School and I teach English, nine through 12. I do a yearbook with the kids, I have a theatre program with the kids, and we do a little bit of everything there. I believe that kids find their own personal strength through their stories,” Waedekin said. “My time at Banning started with a one-year contract that turned into 17, and the most exciting thing is finding a home. So, I’m very proud of Banning.”
