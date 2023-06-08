As commencement is the start of new chapters, Banning High School’s principal Matt Valdivia announced one of his own.
He’s leaving the campus after serving eight years there; he’s taking a cabinet-level administrative job elsewhere in the district.
Three of his colleagues are retiring this year. He singled out biology teacher Cathy Potter, who retires after 29 years, to stand up among the sea of 209 graduates, for recognition.
Two others retiring this year were unable to attend commencement: counselor Phil Takacs, with 26 years of service; and art teacher Jerry Bailey, who concludes a 38-year career at Banning High.
“You created an experience no other class at Banning High School has had,” Valdivia told graduates. “Your resilience set the groundwork for a better tomorrow. You are the most intelligent, and most spirited class you will ever encounter. You’ve created memories I will cherish for a lifetime. It has been my grateful honor to serve Banning High School and the Banning community.”
Valedictorian Mariana Padilla, a National Honor Society member who participated in dual enrollment at Mt. San Jacinto College and graduates with a Seal of Biliteracy, told her peers, “We will face challenges and obstacles along our respective journeys. I have no doubt that the resilience, determination and adaptability we have developed during our time here will propel us. As we depart, let us remember to never be afraid to stand for what is right. We will be the change this world needs, and the lessons we have learned within these halls will motivate each of us to reach our goals and overcome any obstacles. Let our voices be heard, and let our actions inspire others to join us in building a better world.”
As graduates milled around the gymnasium, waiting to march onto the football field before the ceremony, some of them shared their thoughts.
Anthony Arias, who heads to Mt. San Jacinto College to train to become a mechanic, said, “I’ll miss my teachers.”
He singled out special education teacher Victoria Helm, who he credited as having “helped me with a lot to succeed.”
Anthony Brittingham will head off to join the Army for a three-year stint, and serve as a paralegal specialist.
“I’ll miss everything” about Banning High School, he said. “I made amazing friends who were always there for me, no matter what. My voice can be heard.”
Galilea Hernandez, who moments later would perform a strong and clear rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the start of commencement, heads to California State Polytechnic University to study music — and possibly animal science — said, “I had a really good time. A lot of bittersweet moments; I learned about myself, about relationships and discovered who my friends are. I’m excited about what’s to come.”
Maria Angulo will spend a couple of years working toward her associate’s degree at Crafton Hills College before transferring to California State University, San Bernardino to study psychology.
“A lot of times I wanted to give up,” Angulo said, but persevered. “I had a lot of good times. I’ll miss my friends,” particularly those who participated in marching and concert bands with her, where she played the saxophone. “I will not miss the homework and getting up early,” she said.
Diego Bailon intends to study cosmetology at Riverside Community College.
“I will miss the people and the memories I’ve made, and the learning experiences,” he said.
Arciella Lara — an AVID student and a National Honor Society member who graduated with honors, and who will be the first in her family to attend college — has selected the University of Redlands, where she will explore career preparation options.
“I’ll miss the community. We were all super close,” Lara said.
She credited AVID teacher Nathan Valdivia for her success.
“He pushed us to our limits and made sure each of us were okay every day,” she said.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
