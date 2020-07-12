Having the privilege of graduating second in his class, Calvary Christian School salutatorian Devin Mascoto noted the unavoidable coincidence that he made up “over 15 percent of the senior class.”
Banning’s only private school graduated six seniors for their quarantined Class of 2020 during an in-person ceremony on June 24, held in the adjacent Mountain Avenue Baptist Church’s sanctuary.
The senior class included Mascoto, valedictorian Justus Mathe, Christian Cornell, Deborah Adu, Karla Piña and Alex Vega.
A year ago, his friend Angeli Hernandez acknowledged Mascoto’s and Vega’s contributions to her educational experience at Calvary Christian as part of her valedictory address.
Mascoto praised faculty and his family in his address, and acknowledged borrowing excerpts from his older brother Aaron, who preceded him as the school’s salutatorian in 2018.
Mascoto said he will enroll at Crafton Hills College to pursue plans of training to become an emergency medical technician, as he prepares eventually for a career in medicine.
“Fellow graduates, according to every person who’s ever graduated high school, it only gets harder from here. We’re gonna have tough jobs, tough classes, and have to deal with tough people, but like Psalm 46 says, ‘God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.’”
He added, “Life’s not always going to be easy mode sunshine and rainbows, but God promises to walk with us through the valley of the shadow of death,” and attributed a closing cliché to his brother: “Like the second-greatest salutatorian once said on this very stage, ‘Life is like a chicken tender: even when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good.”
Valedictorian Justus Derrick Mathe was reluctant at first to accept the responsibility of being first in his class.
He managed to muster up some inspiration: without referring to the rapper specifically, he quoted Eminem as “a wise man” whose lyrics suggest “Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment would you capture it, or just let it slip?”
After graduation Mathe expects to study audio engineering after working for a while to save up for further education.
Mathe had been homeschooled prior to entering high school, and related to living a solitary existence, explaining that he sought out those who were treated as “different.”
“I tried to be at peace with everyone, but no one deserves to feel like they’re alone in the world, and I had already related to that feeling … granted, that wasn’t the only reason I befriended them.”
“Fellow graduates, we’ve all been growing together. Look at how far we’ve come. To think that such a small phase in our live is changing us to this degree, and that there’s still so much we have to experience. The ambition we have will surely lead to great things. It may seem like we’re on top of the world, but we have some more climbing to do; and I think I speak for all of us when I say that God has a plan to get us there.”
Their commencement address was delivered by David Gibbs, founder and president of the Mason, Ohio-based Christian Law Association.
He urged seniors to not “fall in love with the good life,” and usurp prosperity, and to not be tempted by riches.
In explaining that God forbids enjoying excess, he said “Because wait a minute. I love the good life. I just want more of the good life — I want a bigger house. I want a better car. I want a larger retirement,” but citing Collosians 3:1-2, God commands that his followers set their affections on things above, and not on this world.”
His prayer for the graduates expressed hope that they would not fall in love with “things.”
Devin Mascoto’s salutatory address and Justus Mathe’s valedictory speech is posted on the Record Gazette’s website, and appear on page 12.
