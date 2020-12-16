Tournament Hills Elementary School principal Callie Beitler has been named principal of Summerwind Trails Elementary School, effective date to be determined.
She has been with the district since 2006.
She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, San Bernardino.
“It’s an honor to take this next step as we transition Tournament Hills with our families, our staff and our students,” Beitler told the Beaumont school board at their Nov. 10 meeting. “I am completely overjoyed and so excited to take this next step.”
Summerwind Trails School in Calimesa is part of the Beaumont school district, and is under construction.
