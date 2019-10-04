The Banning Broncos girls’ tennis team fought hard against the Yucca Valley High School Trojans during their home match on Tuesday.
The girls tennis team is lead by Coach Lois Miller, one of this year’s winners of the CIF Champions of Character Award.
She has been an athletic teacher with Banning High School for 35 years.
Under her tutelage, she has directed Banning teams to first place titles in league play.
This week team captain Sophia Ortiz, a senior, spurred her team on in their battle against the Trojans.
According to her teammates, she is the right young lady for the job as their leader on the courts.
“Our captain is a really good leader,” says Jacqueline Marquez, a junior on a doubles team. “She has really stepped up to the plate.”
Unfortunately, Ortiz was unable to best her three opponents during this match.
The Broncos young ladies played hard during the meet, despite Yucca Valley being a stronger team.
Shelby Williams, the doubles partner of Marquez, says the Trojan team is a rather strong opponent.
“Yucca Valley is a really good team,” says Williams, a junior who has been on the team for three years. “But our girls are putting up a good fight.”
The Trojan girls just proved to be too solid of a team against the Broncos ladies.
After 18 games played, Selena Sasabe was the only player to bring the Broncos their single victory during Tuesday’s meet.
The final score for the game was 17-1 in Yucca Valley’s favor.
Broncos play at home again on Tuesday starting at 3: 15 p.m. at the Banning High School tennis courts.
Staff Writer Marc Hargett may be reached at mhargett@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x117.
