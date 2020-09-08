School boundaries

Former Beaumont Unified School District Superintendent Terrence Davis addresses a Beaumont Chamber of Commerce's Good Morning Beaumont meeting in September 2018.

Weeks after Beaumont placed former superintendent Terrence Davis on administrative leave, Banning Unified School District has appointed him to a cabinet-level position, overseeing Banning's human resources department.

Banning school board clerk Leslie Sattler explained that "Banning is picking the best person for the job," lauding Davis's record as overseeing Beaumont as the fastest-growing district in Southern California, which enjoyed a 93.6 percent graduation rate.

The school district consulted with La Quinta-based Leadership Associates, an executive search and leadership development firm, to recruit Davis, as well as two other assistant superintendent positions: Tonya Causey-Bush, director of teaching and learning for the Fontana Unified School District, and Craig McAlpin, who oversees fiscal services for the Anaheim Elementary School District.

Look for our report in the Sept. 11 edition of the Record Gazette.

