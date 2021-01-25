BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Following a Jan. 12 closed session meeting, Beaumont announced that a former assistant superintendent of Business Services has been appointed its next superintendent.
Mays Kakish left the Beaumont school district when she was offered a job with the Moreno Valley Unified School District in 2011.
“Mays is a genuinely selfless leader who embraces the mission and core values of Beaumont,” says Maureen Latham, herself recruited out of retirement to fill in as an interim superintendent last summer after then-superintendent Terrence Davis resigned.
Davis was picked up as an assistant superintendent by the Banning school district last fall.
Latham was Beaumont’s assistant superintendent of Support Services the last time she and Kakish were colleagues, along with future school board members Steve Hovey and Shawn Mitchell.
When Kakish (pronounced "Kuh-keesh") went to Moreno Valley, “It was a time of incredible challenges due to the recession, and we worked together diligently to ensure high quality instruction by not reducing student attendance days, saving positions for the employees, and most significantly — due to Mays’s skills — we did not reduce or defer employee salaries,” Latham recalls. “It is through that work that our professional relationship grew, and we have remained good friends since that time.”
Kakish lives in Yucaipa with her husband of 32 years, Maher. They have two adult sons, Murad Kakish, 27, a communications coordinator for Riverside University Health System, and Majd Kakish, 25, who teaches math in the San Bernardino Unified School District.
She currently serves as chief business officer of the Riverside Unified School District, where she has worked since 2015.
She serves on several boards including School Business Executives, Riverside Area Rape Crisis Center, Join Education Transit board, and is president of the Alliance of Schools for Cooperative Insurance Programs.
She is the director of School Business Administration offered by the Association of California School Administrators, and serves as a mentor in the Fiscal Crisis Management Assistant Team for future chief business officers.
“I am so excited about coming back to Beaumont to serve as superintendent,” Kakish says. “I have always stayed in touch with my colleagues in Beaumont, and have been very proud of the progress of the district.”
School board president Susie Lara was thrilled to see Kakish return.
“The board is delighted to be bringing Mrs. Kakish back to Beaumont to lead our district,” Lara says. “She brings many years of all-around leadership experience, including the expertise in creating safe, secure and quality school facilities for outstanding teaching and learning for our students.”
Lara notes that Beaumont “continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas in California, and Mrs. Kakish will help guide our district’s growth. We have full confidence that she is the leader Beaumont needs to continue serving our students, families, staff and communities.”
Kakish will start with Beaumont on March 1.
Latham will stick around to assist with a transition period.
“Her talent and vision are the strong attributes she brings to the district at this time of growth and state financial uncertainly,” Latham says. “I am confident she will lead Beaumont to even greater achievements as superintendent.”
School board member David Sanchez summed up Kakish in a message: “Grace, humility and down-to-earth, all wrapped up in one package.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
