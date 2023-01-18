Beaumont Unified School District is seeking community input on its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), which the district created to identify potential disasters and outlines plans for mitigating their impacts on district.
This plan is reviewed and updated every five years and addresses plans for preparing for and overcoming disasters such as earthquakes, flash floods, windstorms, drought and extreme heat.
Hazard mitigation planning is the process governments use to identify risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters and to develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property affected by future hazard events. The process results in a mitigation plan that offers a strategy for breaking the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction, and repeated damage. The planning process and the resulting plan bring together a framework for developing feasible and cost-effective mitigation projects.
Community members can read the draft plan and take a survey to provide input online at beaumontusd.us/apps/news/article/1709210. Deadline to take the survey is Monday, Jan. 23.
