The Beaumont Unified School District may consider a 2020 bond election based on information provided at a school board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, by a political strategy and public affairs firm from the Bay area.
Bonnie Moss, principal from Clifford Moss, and Laura Crotty, vice-president from the same school, spoke to the board about the possibility of a bond election and communication and outreach efforts to gauge the community’s interest.
If the community felt that they helped create an initiative, they are more likely to support it, said Crotty.
Beaumont residents could participate by responding online.
Moss said they have already received 730 responses online about resident’s interests and priorities.
Safety and security is a top priority for everyone.
Moss asserted that maintenance and repairs of older buildings have been neglected and it needs to be remedied.
There needs to be enough space to fit students into the buildings, otherwise there is a potential for fire hazards.
Moss said that the firm is still out in the field, collecting data, and they should have that information at the November school board meeting.
Approximately 17,000 surveys were sent out and 1,000 were collected, according to Moss.
According to Superintendent Terrence Davis there were 654 participants of the 1,000 collected surveys.
Trustee Susie Lara asked about the opinion leaders in the community.
Moss replied, “People have influence in the community whether they have a title or not.”
Moss said a state bond would get a lot of attention, but the school district cannot access local money for one.
There is a cost difference between a March and November election, Moss said.
March is the primary election; November is the presidential election. Moss said that more Democrats will come out to vote in November.
Staff Writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
