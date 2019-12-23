BY JULIE FARREN
Record Gazette
Beaumont Unified School District’s newest school has a name and was approved for that name at the December 10 school board meeting.
The new school, which will be located on Roberts Road, off Cherry Valley Boulevard, but in the Beaumont school district, will be known as Summerwind Trails K-8.
Lisa Hendrix, the district’s facilities coordinator, told the board that the facilities naming committee met twice. There were 17 voting members on that committee, which included three students – one from San Gorgonio Middle School, Mountain View Middle School and Three Rings Ranch Elementary School.
Forty-one names were submitted and Hendrix said the names were whittled down to six for consideration.
Three were voted on, and then voted on again, with Summerwind Trails as the winner.
Jerry Earl, who teaches in the Beaumont school district, asked the board during the public comment section if they would consider naming the school after his late wife, Charlene Earl, who was principal of Anna Hause Elementary School when she died in May 2016.
Earl said that the naming of a school sets the first culture of that facility and he wanted future students to see his wife’s face as they walked down the halls of their school.
It would give them an opportunity to see a person of their ethnicity, if they are Black, and make them feel like they can accomplish what his wife did when she was alive.
Mr. Earl said that his wife grew up poor and a victim of abuse, but she also earned three college degrees, married and raised three daughters before her death almost four years ago.
Charlene Earl loved the Beaumont school district and was a role model for teachers, parents and students at her beloved Anna Hause Elementary.
“Mrs. Earl, as a woman and a person of color, consistently set an example in both her public and private lives,” he said.
Board member Steven Hovey said the school district needs to look for ways to honor school district employees who have passed away. Hovey was friends with the late Lee Hackney, who served as the director of information technology and passed away three years ago.
When Starlight Elementary was in the process of being named, Mrs. Earl’s and Mrs. Hackney’s names were brought up then, too.
Hovey said Tuesday night, “We have more heroes than we have schools.”
Vice-president Brian Sylva also was friends with Lee Hackney and he won election to her husband, Wayne Hackney’s seat on the school board.
