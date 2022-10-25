Beaumont Unified receives grants for career education

CTE Advisory Committee

Beaumont Unified School District hosts if first Career Technical Education Advisory Committee meeting on Sept. 28 at Beaumont High School.

 Christopher Morant

The Beaumont Unified School District Board of Education, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, accepted California Department of Education (CDE) grants totaling $152,793 for career and technical education (CTE) and approved a CTE Advisory Committee to guide the district in its utilization of the funds.

The first grant approved was in the amount of $56,093 from the federal Strengthening CTE for the 21st Century Act. The second was $96,700 from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Title II: Adult Education and Family Literacy Act.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant requires a focus on adult education and English literacy programs.

To guide the district in its spending of the federal funds an advisory committee made up of 72 parents, educators and local business and community partners was created by district staff and approved by the board. The committee will serve throughout the 2022-23 school year.

