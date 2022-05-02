BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
Four teachers were recognized for excellence in teaching by the youth of the Yucaipa California Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Calimesa.
Approximately 200 students cast votes to determine who would be the recipients of the awards for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
The teachers that were selected were Ramzy Ali and Kristen Fernley of Beaumont High School and Sherly Gavigan and Leann Williams of Yucaipa High School.
“The teachers chosen tonight were picked because of their good works in the community and their love for education and their students,” said Andrew Gardner, the second councilor in the stake presidency for the Yucaipa Stake. “These teachers are being honored tonight for their dedication and excellent work in the field of education. This program is a way to reach out to the community and to let the teachers know that we are so grateful for them and the work they do with our youth. Teachers that go above and beyond the call should be recognized. Their work is so important.”
Gardner stated that the students wrote that these particular teachers genuinely cared and wanted the best education for their students.
Rainer Schemel, a freshman at Beaumont High School, voted for his teacher Ramzy Ali for the Teacher of Excellence Award.
“Mr. Ali is an amazing teacher,” said Schemel. “You can genuinely see that he cares about his students. He will always take the time to talk with you. He’s able to build relationships with his students without detracting from class time.”
Bayer Heitritter also nominated Ali for the award.
Heitritter, a freshman at Beaumont High School, stated that Ali is an awesome teacher and shows that he cares about all of his students.
“Mr. Ali always offers to give help to the students in their academics,” Heitritter said. “Mr. Ali seems to understand the students on a different level than the other teachers.”
Kristen Fernley, who teaches sophomore AP history and world history at Beaumont High School, felt honored to be selected by the students.
“Receiving this award is heart-warming,” Fernley said. “I feel that my work is being seen and appreciated. “The past couple of years have been really tough, and receiving this award has put a big smile on my face.”
Fernley said that her heart is in her teaching and that teaching is her passion.
She is happy that her efforts have been acknowledged.
“I just want to help the students learn and grow up to be productive adults in the future,” she said.
Beaumont biology teacher Ramzy Ali brought his girlfriend Trisha Archuleta to event “It’s an absolute honor to be here tonight,” Ali said. “I got into teaching to be a positive role model in the lives of young adults. The fact that I was nominated, let alone winning an award, is wonderful. This lets me know that I got into the right field.”
Before the awards presentation, a choir of local youth sang a song.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, refreshments were served and photo opportunities with the honorees were available.
