Parents, grandparents and those long out of school came to advocate for the Beaumont school district to not impose a mask mandate on children during its July 27 school board meeting.
Visitors spoke about their Christian upbringings and their rights to make decisions in the best interests of their own children.
Others did not want their children to be subjected to adverse effects of having to wear masks all day.
A couple of people during the public comment period invoked “true science” as not supporting a need of mandatory masking for children.
One man claiming to “speak for teachers” expressed a sentiment that “there are many of us out there who do not want to spend a whole year teaching with a mask on.”
COVID-19 survivor Glen Stull encouraged board members to encounter someone who has the coronavirus and “give them a big hug and try and catch it” in order to develop immunity.
Some threatened to recall school board members if they didn’t adhere to their sentiments.
Board Vice President Steve Hovey was wondering whether the resolution applies to students or employees, since OSHA governs differently how to treat employees,” which according to Hovey, requires employees who have not been vaccinated to wear masks.
Board Member David Sanchez points out that the resolution does encompass Cal-OSHA and that the choice of whether or not to wear a mask extends to employees if they are vaccinated.
Hovey requested to making it apply only to students, and board Clerk Shawn Mitchell agreed.
The resolution passed on July 27 allows students to have the option to wear masks if they wish to, and it passed 5-0.
On Monday, Superintendent Mays Kakish met privately with a group of parents at Starlight Elementary School to address concerns of parents who were concerned about sending their unvaccinated children into an environment where they could be exposed to viruses if their peers opted to not wear masks.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented