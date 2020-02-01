Beaumont Superintendent Terrence Davis’s contract with the school district has been extended until June 30, 2023.
The contract is from July 1, 2019 through 2023.
The board approved it at its Jan. 14 meeting.
Davis joined the Beaumont school district as assistant superintendent of human resources in 2012 before succeeding Maureen Latham as superintendent in 2016. His salary schedule will go from six-step to eight-step to be commensurate with other district administrators. He will continue to receive an annual total compensation of $302,976.
