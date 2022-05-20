Thursday evening, May 12, Beaumont High School celebrated the achievements of its graduating class with the annual Senior Awards Night, presenting scholarships and academic awards to the Class of 2022.
The ceremony was held at the school’s football field with the students donning their blue cap and gowns and with friends and family in attendance in the bleachers.
This year’s graduating class is about 630 students, and students were awarded approximately 80 scholarships from more than 50 organizations. Excluding a large Marine Corps scholarship, approximately $65,000 in scholarships was awarded through the school during the ceremony. Many additional scholarships were earned through avenues outside the school.
“Considering that two years of their education was done remotely due to the pandemic, it’s remarkable how much they still managed to achieve academically,” said Beaumont High School Scholarship Coordinator Allyson Ault. “They have given us hope that education will return to something closer to what it was in 2020.”
Students also received special recognition for completing a wide variety of career prep programs.
Many of the student recognitions were accompanied with sashes or braids to wear with their caps and gowns during the graduation ceremony, which will be on Thursday, June 2.
One of the largest groups of students to earn special academic recognition was the seniors who had participated in Beaumont Unified School District’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, a college and career readiness program. This year there are 59 AVID students in the graduating class.
Among the top scholarships awarded was the Edison Scholarship, a $40,000 scholarship awarded to 30 students within Southern California Edison’s service area who aim to study science, technology, engineering or math majors in a four-year college. Beaumont High’s Rodlyn Hume-Dawson was one of the winners of the prodigious award.
Another major scholarship, the Marine Corps scholarship, valued at $180,000, went to Santino Nicassio.
