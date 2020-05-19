Songs from Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Celine Dion, Louis Armstrong, and
Leonard Cohen, featuring original voice and instrumental compositions from students on piano, trumpet, flute, violin, clarinet, guitar, saxophone, ukulele, and through digital instrumentation, were honored in the sixth and final week of Art Connects, the Riverside County Office of Education’s virtual student arts competition.
Heartfelt recordings incorporating the theme “Expressions of Hope” were submitted by nearly 100 students. Performances included vocal solos, sibling duets, percussion ensembles, and digitally-produced tracks accompanied with imagery to create music videos.
Beaumont High School junior Camille De Los Reyes was among those receiving an honorable mention.
In an effort to help students channel their creativity during mandatory school closures due to COVID-19, the Riverside County Office of Education launched Art Connects on March 24 as a virtual student arts competition open to all students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade in Riverside County.
“Despite the closure of schools, students in Riverside County are continuing to create, dream, and express their ideas through their own unique talents and abilities,” said Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Judy D. White at the launch of the program. “Artistic expression is a healthy way for students to process their feelings, exercise their creative abilities, and expand their understanding of a changing world. These expressions have the power to uplift others and bring
meaning to their life and the lives of others during challenging times.”
The competition was open to all students attending public, charter, private,
parochial, or home school programs in Riverside County. For each of the six weeks, students submitted their contributions at www.rcoe.us/art-connects.
