Due to concerns over water flows and possible storm debris brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary, Beaumont Unified School District closed its school sites Monday, Aug. 21.
According to an announcement made on its website, the district made the decision to close schools in consideration of the evacuation warnings issued to families in Beaumont and an abundance of water expected to fill Noble Creek and San Gorgonio Creek after heavy rainfall Sunday, Aug. 20.
Saturday night, Aug. 19, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department had issued evacuation warnings for the Highland Springs area of Beaumont due to threat of flash flooding and mudslides in area impacted by the burn scar left by the Apple Fire of 2020. Students of Beaumont High School, Mountain View Middle School and Brookside Elementary were impacted by these warnings.
An evacuation order had also been issued for Mias Canyon north of Banning.
The district expects to be ready to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Banning Unified School District decided to remain open after assessing its campuses and communicating with the city of Banning and the county to determine that the schools were free of potential safety hazards.
