Beaumont Unified School District procured CARES Act funding for vocational nursing students enrolled at Beaumont Adult School between March 16 through Sept. 2.
The district was provided $78,477 as emergency funding, half of which is intended to provide financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, according to the certification agreement.
The funds can be used by students for costs related to attendance such as food, housing, course materials, health care and child care.
Beaumont’s school district also received $40,234.79 in CARES Act funding through a subrecipient district agreement between Moreno Valley Unified School District as part of the Educational Device Support Program for Riverside County Public Adult Schools.
The subrecipient agreement enables Beaumont Adult School to supply iPads, Chromebooks and hot spots for adult school students.
The district also approved the acceptance of $48,330 in Perkins V funding, to be used for supplies and equipment, funded from the state Department of Education to be applied towards the district’s career and technical education programs.
