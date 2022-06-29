BY HECTOR HERNANDEZ
Record Gazette
On Tuesday, June 7, the Beaumont Unified School District approved a $152.747 million budget for 2022-23 an the 3-year Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) strategizing the district’s use of Local Control Funding Formula Funds (LCFF) from the state of California.
Approximately 75 percent of the district’s total budget, $115.262 million, comes from the LCFF and requires the LCAP to be adopted outlining how the district plans to use the funds.
This plan was developed with the input of the community — including teachers, staff, parents and students — collected through a variety of community engagement activities, which included online surveys and in-person meetings.
Total expenditures budgeted for 2022-23 are $164.077 million.
Based on state data, the district’s plan aims to reduce the performance gaps for English learners, foster youth and homeless students in both English and mathematics. The plan also emphasizes improving science learning for fifth, eight and 11th grades as these grades performed low when compared to statewide data.
The plan also identifies the goal of improving graduation rates and college and career readiness for students with disabilities.
To meet these goals, the plan calls for greater support from student and campus counselors, adding assistant principals and increasing parent and community outreach through the use of on-campus clerks.
The assistant principals will be tasked with improving the wellbeing of English learners, foster youth and socio-economically disadvantaged students and supporting students with disabilities with the goal of closing the academic and emotional gaps of these student groups.
In an effort to improve district-wide attendance the district will provide incentives for improved attendance as well as strengthening anti-bullying intervention through on-campus student programs.
Before the board’s unanimous approval of the budget and the LCAP board President Steven Hovey noted that this preliminary budget may have to be revised at a later date.
“We’re adopting this budget knowing that the state has not adopted its budget yet we’re going to have to take another look at this some 45 days from now,” said Hovey said.
