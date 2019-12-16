Susie Lara will serve as school board president for the Beaumont Unified School District through December 2020.
Brian Sylva will be vice-president for the same term.
The school board also voted Tuesday night for Steven Hovey to serve as clerk of the board and Superintendent Terrence Davis to remain as secretary.
Lara was originally elected to the school board in 2005 and has served ever since.
Her current term is through 2022.
Lara has previously served as president.
When her children were attending Palm Elementary, Lara was the PTA president and was on the school site committee, as well as a council representative and a school volunteer.
Lara and her husband, Mike, a Beaumont City Council member, live in Beaumont.
Sylva was elected to the school board in November 2016.
His term is through 2020.
Sylva is the sports information director for College of the Desert.
He is the past-president of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce board of directors and also served on the board of directors of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Healthcare District
Sylva and his wife, Jennie Rose, live in Beaumont.
