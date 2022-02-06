BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Beaumont High School’s Career Readiness Department has been awarded a sizeable grant to enhance its Career Technical Education programs and fund several positions.
The $1,512,453 Strong Workforce Partnership grant will fund improvements to the high school’s engineering and manufacturing facility and the new Construction Pathway, according to Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Support Services Ebon Brown.
“Because of grants like these, we are able to offer 10 CTE pathways at Beaumont High,” says Superintendent Mays Kakish. “It is our goal to offer the most creative and technically advanced CTE programs in the state, and we feel that we are getting very close to accomplishing our goals, as our students are offered world-class CTE courses in medical fields, engineering, construction, business, culinary arts, law enforcement, digital media and art, theater, robotics and computer science.”
Susan Aguilar-Martinez, the school’s career readiness coordinator whose position is funded by the grant — at least through 2026 — feels “very lucky to be able to come and do a job that I absolutely love, and where all my cumulative work experiences have come together for the greater good of making a positive impact on our youth and community.”
Martinez says that the funding will help purchase additional equipment that will provide hands-on learning, and enables the high school to advance a new construction program, complemented by lab equipment, that will introduce interested students to the fundamentals of the lucrative construction industry with its high-paying jobs.
Martinez’s position has been instrumental for the program: as a liaison from the high school, she has been able to shore up internships for students, and help advocate for the CTE program around the Pass area.
Ebon Brown, assistant superintendent of Instruction & Support Services, lauded the support Beaumont’s education community has given to the CTE program, helping the district secure the $1.5 million of $18 million in regional funding that was available.
“We attest that to have world-class Career Technical Education programs, we have a commitment from our school board, superintendent, staff and the huge involvement of our community to support our programs,” Brown says.
According to Brown, “With these funds we have been able to outfit a highly technical, fully automated CNC lab and construction program with industry-specific equipment. What great opportunities for Beaumont’s students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.