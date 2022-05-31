After investigation of several reported threats to schools within the Beaumont Unified School District, the Beaumont Police Department made contact with a middle school student thought to be responsible on Thursday, May 26, after which the department issued a statement declaring, “We have no reason to believe there is an active threat to the school or students at this time.”
According to a police department release, several people reported seeing threats against “BHS” and other Beaumont schools on social media warning students to “prepare for what’s coming tomorrow at BHS.”
Upon investigation, officers determined the message to be a recirculation of a message first posted across the United States in 2018. The message originated from a student of Belen High School in New Mexico who was arrested for the threats in 2018.
Beaumont police also investigated a second report, of a FaceTime call to a group of Beaumont middle school students.
According to the police department, a 13-year-old from a local middle school made this call with what reporting parties thought was a gun in the background. The caller also reportedly referred to a “hit list.”
Upon investigation, officers identified and contacted the student at their home and conducted a Student Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) protocol. Officers located a pellet rifle and a list of student names at the home.
Officers also determined that the student had attempted to seek assistance from a suicide prevention hotline and had reported having suicidal thoughts. The student was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and the department issued a press release stating that there was “no reason to believe there is an active threat to the school or students at this time.”
“We understand these incidents are concerning and add additional anxiety to parents, students, school district staff and our community. Especially in light of the tragedy that occurred in Texas this week, as well as the additional reports of threats at schools from yesterday. We would like to thank our citizens for reporting these incidents and making the extra efforts to keep our community safe,” the Beaumont Police Department said in the release. “As we go forward into the next few days and even into next week with the many planned end-of-school-year activities and graduation events, we want to encourage our residents to continue to be vigilant, report suspicious or concerning behavior to law enforcement and/or school district administrators and to help us keep our students and community safe.”
Beaumont police officers have since maintained a visible presence on school campuses.
