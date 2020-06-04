Beaumont High School Top 10 seniors

Beaumont High School announces its top 10 ranked seniors based on grade point averages, as reflected at the start of the semester prior to school closing due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. (The last three students in our top 10 all share the same GPA, tying to be eighth in their class.)
Rank 1
Ryan Goodrich
Valedictorian Ryan Goodrich plans to Azusa Pacific University in their Humanities Honors College. He is majoring in computer science with a minor in humanities and music. Ryan was involved in Beaumont High School’s Wind Ensemble and National Honors Society.
During high school he studied at Mt. San Jacinto College and already has an associate’s degree in mathematics.
Rank 2
Jonah Brown
Salutatorian Jonah Brown will be studying computer science and math at University of California, Berkeley. He has been a member of Academic Decathlon all through high school. He is founder of the high school’s Contrivance Head of Experimental Strategies and Solutions Club (CHESS).
Rank 3
Jesika Ayala
Jesika Ayala plans to attend the University of Redlands to study biochemistry and molecular biology, and will be pursuing a career in Pediatrics. She participated in varsity track & field, and was a member of the Rancho Valley Volleyball Club. She served as president of the Book Club, and secretary of MEChA, and volunteered at Loma Linda University Surgical Hospital. She was also a volunteer coach for track and the Beaumont Volleyball Club.
Rank 4
Annie Vu
Annie will be attending the University of California, Irvine’s School of Engineering where she will be majoring in civil engineering. She was president of the Asian American Association, secretary of the National Honor Society, and was a dedicated member of the Environmental Club. She participated in varsity swim, worked as a lifeguard for the city of Beaumont, and volunteered as a swim coach for the Pass Stingrays.
Rank 5
Aaron Jun
Aaron will study English at UCLA, and plans to become a secondary school teacher or college professor. He served as secretary of the Asian American Association, was a member of the National Honor Society and participated on the varsity swim team all through high school. He was the international projects director for Interact, and he coached for the Pass Stingrays.
Rank 6
Allison Taylor
Allison Taylor has set her sights on attending the Central Pennsylvania School of Ballet, following her heart and dream of becoming a professional ballerina. She has deferred her acceptance to multiple universities including Butler, Oklahoma and Utah. She participated in the Academic Decathlon Team, speech & debate, and guest choreographed for the Dance Club.
Rank 7
Kierra Smith
Kierra Smith will study psychological and brain sciences at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She was involved in the swim team, track, cross county, and cheer. She served as historian for the National Honor Society and the Environmental Club, and was a member of Asian American Association.
The last three students in our top 10 all share the same GPA, tying to be eighth in their class.
Rank 8
Victoria Garcia
Victoria will attend California State Polytechnic University, Pomona where she will study animal science with an emphasis on pre-veterinary medicine. She was a member of the Link Crew. She was captain of the varsity tennis team and president of the National Honor Society.
Rank 8
Cameron Martinez
Cameron Martinez will participate in the honors program at California State University, San Bernardino where he plans to study public administration or business administration. He served as vice president of the California Scholarship Federation, and vice president of Stocks Club. He was a member of the National Honor Society, and lettered in varsity football.
Rank 8
Mia Sumner
Mia Sumner will enroll at University of California, Irvine in the fall to study business or film and media studies. She was involved in the National Honor Society and helped co-found the Asian American Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.