Beaumont High School readies for campus expansion

Presumably when students return to Beaumont High School, they will see the progression of a couple of new buildings, and the concrete landscape that once made up basketball and tennis courts “relocated.”
Beaumont’s school district anticipates construction of the first of two two-story buildings to begin in October.
The first one, a 21-classroom career technical education building with lab spaces, is expected to be completed a year from now.
The second building “is still in design development” but “will provide a new entry for the campus during school operation” according to Lisa Hendrix, the district’s Director of Facilities.
The buildings will share a courtyard and provide an additional sheltered lunch area.
There will be a new field storage and restroom building, and a reconfiguration of the baseball, softball and soccer fields, and replacement tennis and basketball courts to be added on fields just east of the aquatic center.
Parking and student drop-off and pick-up will be reconfigured and expanded at the Cherry Valley Boulevard entrance.
All construction is expected to be completed by August 2022, according to Hendrix, and will likely run just under $68 million, funded by the Measure Z bond, community facilities district fees and State Allocation Board funds.
The school district published its notice of preparation for a draft environmental impact report in the public notices section of June 19 edition of the Record Gazette.
The district had spent nearly a year-and-a-half exploring options about the campus expansion, according to Hendrix, and approved Riverside-based DLR Group architectural firm to commence the planning process at the Nov. 12, 2019 school board meeting.
“We are excited to be able to increase our facilities for our different Career Technical Education pathways, and also a centralized location for our ninth-grade BARR program,” says Beaumont High School’s principal Jesus Jiminez, referring to the freshman-oriented curriculum that stands for Building Assets Reducing Risks, which addresses incoming students’ academic, social and emotional needs. “As our enrollment keeps growing the new buildings will allow us the opportunity to continue to meet the diverse needs of our students.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented