Matthew Taber was not nervous about taking his food handlers test through the Culinary Arts Department at Beaumont High School.
Matthew, 16, a junior, was one of 135 students from Don Mitchell’s culinary arts classes at Beaumont High taking the 50-question test on Oct. 3 to earn their food handlers card, which gives them the opportunity to work in restaurants, retail and the hospitality industry.
The food card is good for two years and costs $27.
Matthew said he missed two questions on the test, which is administered by the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health.
“I was pretty sure of all of them,” Matthew said.
This was the first time the test had been administered in the Beaumont school district, said Mitchell, the culinary arts instructor of 10th through 12th graders.
Mitchell, whom succeeded Ross Carter this school year, said he contacted the Department of Environmental Health to see if the Beaumont students could take the test. He also asked the school district and received 100 percent support for the idea.
Dottie Ellis-Merki, the environmental health department’s deputy director and spokesperson, said that the average class size of students taking the test is 30 so the Beaumont High School test was an exception.
Ellis-Merki said that there are three tests for the food handler’s card and that people also can take the test online.
Mitchell has 30 years experience in the restaurant industry.
He earned a business degree from California State University, Los Angeles, in 1986, and graduated from culinary school at Chaffey College, earning three degrees.
Mitchell has a wealth of experience in the restaurant business, having worked as a night manager at Carrow’s in Chino and as executive chef at Chevy’s. He also traveled across the United States, opening 15 restaurants in the Inland Empire including Ontario and West Covina, and in Clarksburg, Virginia; Charlottesville, North Carolina, and Florida.
Mitchell also helped under-performing restaurants by analyzing their financials and re-writing menus.
For the past three years, Mitchell taught culinary arts at Rubidoux High School.
When Carter decided to retire from Riverside County Office of Education after his assignment at Beaumont High School, he told Mitchell that he would be the perfect fit for the BHS job.
Mitchell started teaching at BHS in August and is the instructor for five culinary arts classes. Four are Culinary Arts and one is International Culinary History, which has a waiting list of one year.
He said that his students studied for the food handlers test for two weeks.
Mitchell said that by passing the test, they can go look for jobs immediately.
His advice to students is to not go in and ask for a job, but rather be prepared with a list of questions for employers, then ask about a job.
Ten of his students have secured jobs this way, Mitchell said.
At the test site, inside the BHS gymnasium, the 135 students were spread out among tables and given two hours to complete the test.
When they were done, they went up to the environmental health employees to find out if they had passed. If they did, they received their card before they left the gym.
Ryan Linnemann, 16, a junior, did not pass the test so he and others would have two more opportunities to take it again in Hemet.
“I felt like I had a 50/50 chance,” Linnemann said.
Kylie Sexton, 16, a junior, said she missed nine questions and had studied for three hours.
Sexton said she was looking at the food handler’s card for practical reasons.
“I got it so I can get a job and earn money,” she said.
Raneen Tabel, 16, a junior, said she too missed nine questions.
Tabel said she was not in a hurry to find work, but would not mind if an employer was interested.
“As long as they pay me, I’m good,” said Tabel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.