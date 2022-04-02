BY CHRISTOPHER MORANT
For the Record Gazette
On the morning of March 25 Beaumont High School staff discovered a profane message spray-painted on one of the buildings on campus.
The graffiti was painted on the walls of a building in between the classrooms and the stadium and promptly removed that same day.
Beaumont Unified School District Superintendent Mays Kakish released a video statement addressing the incident later that day.
“This morning, Beaumont High School staff members discovered an offensive and hateful message that was pre-painted on the exterior of one of our campus buildings,” Kakish said.
The video, which was sent out for Beaumont High School families and staff, revealed that district administration is working with law enforcement officials as they conduct an investigation.
“The spray paint has been removed from the building,” Kakish said, “however, this does not take away from the fact that it still happened.”
Images of the graffiti were spread online by students through social media before the paint was removed, generating several reactions from those who attend Beaumont High.
Students on campus called the graffiti “distasteful” and “hurtful.”
“I think they need to reteach U.S. state names,” sophomore student Eli Humphreys quipped, referencing the misspelling of “Alabama” in the graffiti and mocking the culprit who vandalized school property.
“We know many of our students saw the offensive message this morning,” Kakish said, “and these acts overall impact our student body and staff.”
Beaumont Police Department Public Information Officer Marcedes Cashmer said that the incident was reported to the department’s School Resource Center on the morning of March 28.
“Our officer will complete a vandalism report and it will be sent to our Detective Bureau for additional investigation,” Cashmer stated.
“We want to reiterate that hate and racism have no place at Beaumont High School or any of our school campuses in the Beaumont Unified School District,” Kakish emphasized. “Incidents like these do not reflect the wonderful students, staff, and families of our school community.”
Near the end of her message, Kakish encouraged any student affected by this incident to “speak with a counselor, administrator, or a trusted staff member at any time.”
Christopher Morant is a Beaumont High School student intern with the Record Gazette. He may be reached at chrismorant36@gmail.com.
