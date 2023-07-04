Beaumont High Schools has announced its top 11 graduating seniors, based on academic standings. There was a tie for 10th place, as declared by the guidance office.
1 Braxton Swartz
Beaumont High School valedictorian Braxton Swartz will study business and economics at UCLA. He served as one of the high school’s representatives to the school board. He was captain of the junior varsity water polo team, and participated in the junior varsity swim team and the varsity tennis team. He was co-president of Best Buddies, and is one of this year’s Riverside County Office of Education’s Exceptional Graduate honorees.
2 Kate Chloe Ocampo
Kate Chloe Ocampo heads to Mt. San Jacinto College to work on her associate’s degree in nursing, as a prelude to continuing on at Loma Linda University to earn her bachelor of science degree in nursing. She has been active with the Hosa/MAG program, and worked part-time at the Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch and Dutch Bros.
3 Kamar Kalah
Kamar Kalah co-founded Hosa/MAG, and served as president of the California Scholarship Federation. She was president of the Fashion Club, an ambassador for Letters for Rose, and served as historian of the Red Cross Club. She was involved with MEChA, the National Honor Society and the DOT Club, and participated in dual enrollment at Mt. San Jacinto College, and interned with the Rancho Paseo Medical Group and Marketplace Physical Therapy. She will study biology and pre-med at the University of California, Riverside.
4 Kirsten Cabalonga
Kirsten Cabalonga was one of the high school’s representatives to the school board this year. She served as historian for the National Honor Society, and president of the Academic Decathlon team. She competed in the Hosa/MAG program, and was the first place winner in the Resource Conservation District’s regional speech competition this year. She has chosen to attend UCLA, where she will study computational systems and biology.
5 Kacey Hutabarat
Kacey Hutabarat heads to the University of California, Irvine, to study biomedical engineering. He has been a member of the varsity swim and water polo teams and the volleyball team, and was captain of the junior varsity water polo team. He served as secretary for Link Crew and the Hosa/MAG programs, and was involved with Best Buddies and the National Honor Society, while participating in dual enrollment at Mt. San Jacinto College.
6 Ellen Petersen
Varsity girls water polo Captain Ellen Petersen heads to Boise State University next fall to study nonfiction writing, as she prepares for law school. She participated in the National Honor Society and was on the swim team. She worked as a lifeguard for the city of Yucaipa. She has been a regular volunteer with the nursery at Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Yucaipa.
7 Frischen Merencillo
Frischen Merencillo has been a tuba player for the wind ensemble, in addition to being a sousaphone player in the marching band, when she wasn’t working part-time at Chipotle. She will study pre-nursing at California State University, San Bernardino.
8 Nataly Vue
Nataly Vue received a full ride as part of the honors program at California State University, San Bernardino, where she will participate in the pre-nursing program, and continue on to the physician’s assistant program. Nataly created the high school’s Powerlifting Club, and has served as president of the Hosa/MAG club. She participated in dual enrollment at Mt. San Jacinto College.
9 Helaena Dela Cruz
Senior Class President Helaena Dela Cruz heads to University of California, San Diego to study biochemistry on a pre-med track. She has been involved with ASB, and served as the sophomore class treasurer and was the junior class president, and was captain of the varsity cheer team. She was involved in Interact, the National Honor Society, Breaking Down The Walls, Best Buddies, and she was a Link Crew leader.
10 Daniel See
Daniel See was chairman of the high school’s theater program, and participated in dual enrollment at Mt. San Jacinto College, where he tutored others in calculus and physics. He was involved in the National Honor Society. He will study electrical engineering at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he hopes to also earn his master’s degree, and eventually get an internship at Southern California Edison.
10 Christiana Reantaso
Christiana Reantaso was the Class of 2023’s freshman and sophomore president, and served as president of the National Honor Society. Christiana was a Link Crew leader, and a leader for Breaking Down The Wall. Christiana will study psychology at UCLA.
