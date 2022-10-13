BY CHRISTOPHER MORANT
On the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 28, Beaumont Unified School District Director of College and Career Readiness Michael Breyer kicked off the district’s first Career Technical Education (CTE) Advisory Committee meeting of the school year on the campus of Beaumont High School.
Career technical education classes are electives that students can choose to take, such as engineering or video production.
Unlike other electives, CTE classes are taught by instructors with extensive experience in their respective industries, allowing for learning opportunities that can provide students with the knowledge and experience they need to excel in their chosen career path should they pursue it.
The meeting explored the district’s CTE pathways, discussed work-based learning opportunities and served to connect members of the community to the CTE teachers within the Beaumont Unified School District.
Breyer listed off the district’s extensive catalogue of CTE pathways, including building and construction trades, patient care, video production, manufacturing and engineering, digital art and game design, public safety: law enforcement, sports medicine, culinary arts, performing arts, robotics and health care administration services.
In addition, Breyer detailed the district’s recent partnership with Mt. San Jacinto College, which offers Beaumont High School students the opportunity to earn college credits in certain CTE courses provided on the BHS campus.
“If a student passes a CTE course with a B or better,” Breyer explained, “and then passes a final exam or project, they will actually earn college credit as well.”
The college-level CTE courses offered include classes in medical terminology, criminal justice, culinary arts, video production, theater and more.
Breyer said that this new addition to the high school’s CTE program will help students “get their foot in the door” should they pursue post-secondary education in their chosen field.
Breyer then introduced Susan Aguilar-Martinez, the district’s career readiness coordinator, who detailed the importance of the CTE programs’ emphasis on work-based learning.
“Through the coordinated efforts of our CTE teachers and our community partners,” she explained, “we have as our goal to create learning opportunities that begin in the classroom, and then are enhanced with our community partners.”
Aguilar-Martinez described work-based learning as “classroom instruction, and then we go out into the community and try to build on that.”
“With work-based learning, we along with our industry partners, are providing students with opportunities such as internships, job-shadowing, resume building, and developing employment skills.”
A significant example of work-based learning in action, and one that Breyer is particularly proud of, is the nonprofit organization Starting Line Strength and Disability center, which is an exercise center for people with Parkinson’s disease.
Christine Guevara, founder of Starting Line, explained that “in 2020 and 2021, Beaumont High School students in their third year medical technology pathway assisted in creating this Parkinson’s disease program for our community.”
Guevara shared that this organization gives students the opportunity for hands-on medical experience, which is otherwise largely inaccessible for high schoolers. She also highlighted how Starting Line will “help people who have Parkinson’s, as well as help students to achieve their medical career goals.”
“This way,” Guevara said, “students have better opportunities to enter careers or colleges of their choice, and members have a local resource to address symptoms of the disease.”
“When you think about the intent of our career technical education programs,” Breyer said, “and the benefits that our students are gaining — not only from industry-specific work, but the connection from giving back to the community and serving a population with a significantly high level of need — the students that are a part of Starting Line are walking away with something a lot more than a resume builder.”
Another example of the impressive feats accomplished through the CTE programs is HOSA, where students can partake in competitions involving sports medicine, CPR, first aid, maternity science, pharmacy science and medical math. Breyer highlighted how students from BHS have competed on the national and international level, and how they get the chance to network with other students and potential future employers.
Breyer then detailed the district’s recent support received for CTE programs, including the $1 million grant received for the high school’s construction program, as well as another $1 million grant received for the engineering pathway.
The construction CTE pathway is still underway at BHS — being the newest addition to the high school’s catalogue of CTE courses, instructor Jeremy Rager explained, “the students will be building everything — even the tables — and they must take care of them.”
Right now, the construction class has used its grant money to gather many large, industry-level machines for students to gain experience with.
While at the lowest level the class is described as “a wood shop on steroids,” Rager said he’d like to eventually train students to be forklift certified, and offer 18-year-old students a real-life forklift driving course.
Another field which Breyer hopes will receive a grant is the arts and entertainment CTE programs, including classes such as coding & gaming and digital art, whose instructor Christian Bonilla hopes to combine the two into an “interactive digital media” class.
Bonilla said he hopes to “expand the equipment with the most up-to-date hardware and software,” as well as potentially obtain motion capture suits to explore other forms of digital media. Bonilla also mentioned eventually establishing an esports team.
In addition, Bonilla shared plans to potentially host an art event or game jam toward the summer, in which students would create a video game and people from the community would be invited to play them.
As the meeting presentation was winding down, Breyer remarked, “This is just the beginning of expanding our opportunities for students.”
