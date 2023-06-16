For Beaumont High School’s valedictorian Braxton Swartz, the campus had become a close-knit community.

“Through it all, we have become family,” he told his peers during his commencement address at their June 8 ceremony at the Don Smith Field stadium. “We had shared so many memorable moments together, from the highs of prom and homecoming, to the lows of late-night cramming sessions and stressful exams.”

In an interview, he explained, “I’m going to miss how close of a community we are,” since many of his classmates have been around him since kindergarten.

Swartz felt that “The teachers really strive for student excellence.”

He singled out retired English teacher Jonathan Brubaker and physics teacher Brian Cleary, who he believed “really cared about the students.”

Swartz, who heads to UCLA to study business and economics, urged his fellow grads to remember their lessons from high school, and to “Embrace new challenges with an open mind and a positive attitude.”

“Remember that failure is not the end, but an opportunity to learn and grow,” he told them.

Salutatorian Kate Chloe Ocampo, who will start college at Mt. San Jacinto before transferring to Loma Linda University to study nursing, pressed her peers to “Choose your own destiny and make your own choices.”

“We should encourage going down unconventional paths sometimes, because that’s how the most successful people rise in this society,” she said. “When you’re going to spend most of your life alone, wouldn’t you want to be alone and content than alone and lonely? Be the leader of your own life, than a follower of others.”

Seniors had a surprise address from retired athletic director Martin DuSold, a BHS alumnus who retired in February after working at his alma mater for 25 years, who made a special appearance to address the 716 graduates.

DuSold advised seniors to surround themselves with people who truly have their best interests at heart, and to discern good advice.

This year, three seniors were awarded the coveted Gold B Award, which distinguishes seniors who demonstrated a positive attitude, and embodied a respectful and trustworthy character while engaging in positive contributions toward campus life: Pedro Navarro, Tayven Anderson and Bianca Hernandez.

Some seniors were surveyed prior to marching onto the field.

Lailah Taylor said that she will be working on prerequisites at Mt. San Jacinto College as she applies for transfers elsewhere.

She’s sad to leave behind Rehan Tabel, a junior, and Sai Terry, a sophomore.

“I came here my junior year as a foster kid, so it’s been short-lived,” Taylor said of her time at Beaumont High.

Arvin Victoria, who earned a Seal of Biliteracy, plans on taking a gap year to work and potentially start up a logistics company he’s been scheming.

“I always miss the people — they make the school a very interesting experience,” he said. “All the teachers have been great.”

National Honor Society member Omar Riopedre will head to California Baptist University to study psychology.

“I like the environment” at Beaumont High School, he said. “I’ll miss my friends and the staff,” singling out AVID and history teacher Michael Williams, Spanish teacher Leslie Vargas and biology teacher and Beaumont’s mayor Julio Martinez, who Riopedre said, “were open with us and built on relationships with us, bonding and communicating with us, and respecting us.”

Jacob Ruiz, Beaumont’s Student of the Year, will attend California State University, Northridge, to study mechanical engineering.

“We had a lot of help from the faculty,” he said. “I’ll miss my friends, and the memories, particularly those who were teammates in baseball and golf.

Emily Doty will start at Crafton Hills College and transfer to University of California, Davis to study early childhood education.

“I will miss the consistent schedule of having everything at the same time everyday,” she said, and plans to look for a job over the summer.

Sophia Lerma will also attend Crafton before transferring elsewhere to study art history.

“I was only here for a year. It was eye-opening,” considering that she was primarily homeschooled and attended a charter school previously. “I appreciated having a consistent, short schedule. It was simple. I look forward to having a similar flexible schedule in college.”

