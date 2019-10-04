Beaumont football team undefeated in league, puts up large numbers every game

Building from the momentum of last year’s winning season, Beaumont High School’s Cougar football team is following up with five straight wins.
Last year’s team fought their way to the CIF semi-finals where they lost the lead late in the game, ending their march to the title.
This season, the Cougars have brutalized each of their opponents with all but one game ending with Beaumont putting up 50 or more points.
Leading the charge for the experienced Cougars team is senior quarterback Edward McCulloch, who has thrown for 580 yards with eight touchdown passes.
With only five games under his belt this season, McCulloch has made 36 completions out of 57 attempts.
He is not just hitting his targets in the air either.
The Cougars have shown they are able to run the ball also with 1,051 rushing yards.
Most of those yards coming from Jonathan Solis, a 168-pound sophomore, as he has rushed for 316 yards and six rushes for touchdowns.
The Banning defense was the only team to keep Solis to rushing less than 40 yards in a game.
Cougars defense has also stepped up to meet the challenge this season.
Out of five games, they have only allowed 42 points to score against them.
In three games, they held each of their opponents to only 14 points and completely shut out two others, including the Banning Broncos.
The Cougars defense has been putting up impressive numbers as well.
They have been a combined 295 tackles with Thomas Brown, senior, leading the pack after stopping 28 plays, 16 of which were solo tackles.
This week, the Beaumont Cougars will square off against the 3-2 San Jacinto High School Tigers this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Beaumont High School Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.