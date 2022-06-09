Beaumont celebrates resilient graduates

Beaumont High School’s Class of 2022 graduated with a ceremony on Thursday, June 2, marking the completion of their high school education after having persevered through the challenges of school closures, social distancing, distance learning and the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Principal Jesus Jimenez, it was a special class not only because of the challenges they overcame but also because this is the first class he saw both enter as freshmen and leave as graduates while principal at Beaumont High.
“It has not been easy for you on this road, to get here,” said Beaumont Unified School District Superintendent Mays Kakish. “You were able to shift, to overcome challenges and find success. Your ability to face difficult circumstances will pay off well into the future.”
For the first time since 2019, the graduates walked the stage with their classmates as teachers, family and friends watched and cheered in the full Beaumont High School stadium.
This year’s class of more than 630 had many firsts for the school including the first Black class president, Urenna Egu, and the first Black valedictorian, Taryn Thomas.
Speaking of the pandemic Egu said, “COVID took an entire year of memories and friendships from us, but through it we learned to love hard.”
Early in the ceremony Malia Earl and Matteo Brey were named winners of the school’s Gold B awards.
The award is given in honor of Earl Wiedeman, a beloved educator in Beaumont. It is given based on nominations made by the high school staff based on the nominees’ positive attitude, respectful and trustworthy character and positive contributions in all aspects of campus life. The winners received scholarships funded by the BHS Staff Club and will have their names on perpetual display on campus.
In her speech, Thomas lamented the hate, violence and racism in the community and implored her classmates to make a difference with their lives.
“This isn’t the finish line, it’s the starting point,” Thomas said. “So, in 22 years, when you look back and ask yourself about the difference you made, will you be satisfied?”
“Every single student sitting in these rows and the people sitting in the audience has such an enormous capacity for change,” she added.
Salutorian Abhi Patel, inspired by his grandfather who immigrated to the United States from India in 1986, encouraged his classmates to be willing to take a risk to build a better life for themselves and their families.
