Beaumont and MSJC launch a middle college high school

The Beaumont Unified School District and the Mt. San Jacinto Community College District have announced a partnership to launch the Beaumont Middle College High School (BMCHS), a program that is intended to provide a seamless pathway for students from high school to community college.
BMCHS will feature a collaborative high school model with direct access to college-level courses and services in a community college setting.
The program, housed at MSJC’s San Gorgonio Pass Campus, will allow students to begin college-level coursework as they are finishing high school and prepare for either a four-year institution or receive their associate's degree and enter the workforce.
“I believe this is going to be an outstanding option for our students who are looking for the right path for their future,” says Steven Hovey, president of the Beaumont school board. “Our board members are happy to see Beaumont Middle College High School moving forward through this great collaboration with MSJC.”
“We are thrilled to launch this incredibly exciting program in partnership with the Mt. San Jacinto Community College District,” says Superintendent Mays Kakish,. “Our ultimate goal is to see our students graduate high school equipped with one to two years of college credits. Some could even receive an associate degree at the same time they get their high school diploma. We cannot wait to see the impact this innovative program will have on our students, especially those who may have not considered themselves college material.”
MSJC Trustee Brian Sylva, a former Beaumont school board member, says "The Middle College vision and concept is something I have advocated for and truly believed in from its inception while I was a member of the board of trustees for Beaumont Unified. Now that vision has become a reality and the benefactors of that vision are the students of the Pass area."
Sylva adds "Our students will now have access to a new pathway that will support them in the achievement of their educational goals."
Beaumont Middle College will launch in the 2022-23 school year. More information will be shared in the near future on family informational nights, qualifications and requirements for enrollment. Students and families who are interested in or have questions about the program are encouraged to contact Beaumont Unified School District Director of College & Career Readiness, Michael Breyer, at (951)845-1631 or mbreyer@beaumontusd.k12.ca.us.
“Mt. San Jacinto College is proud to continue its long history of collaboration with Beaumont Unified by working together on this innovative Middle College program,” says Roger Schultz, president of MSJC. “The Middle College program will increase high school graduation rates, provide students with courses that will offer college credits, and serve students who are underrepresented.”
