Banning’s largest-ever graduating class will be represented well in all walks of life.
Treyton Harrison will start off his post-high school career at Mt. San Jacinto College as he prepares for studies in physical education.
Sila Patterson will be at BYU-Idaho in the fall to study special education.
Karisma Mariscal will begin her transformation as a future social worker at Grand Canyon University.
Emely Gutierrez heads to the University of California, Riverside to study sociology.
Samuele Lobaton will start out at Crafton Hills College before transferring to a four-year university to study engineering.
Principal Matt Valdivia referred to the Class of 2022 at Banning High School as “truly the most spirited classes, who’ve rekindled what it means to have Bronco pride,” he said during their June 2 ceremony in the football stadium.
He pointed out that 2022’s 264 seniors passed the Class of 2013 as the largest graduating class to leave Banning High.
A couple of students were singled out for kudos.
Destiny Levar, a member of the school’s cadet corps, was named the Student of the Year.
And Jordon Amis, graduating fifth in his class, was the recipient of this year’s Principal’s Award for “always making the school better just by being himself and uplifting others around him,” specifically, for embodying “what it means to have Bronco pride.”
In comments outside of graduation, Amis, who served as the Associated Student Body’s commissioner of spirit and was president of the wrestling team, singled out Valdivia as being the most influential person at high school.
“As much time as we spent with Mr. Valdivia, he was always pushing me forward. He’s had a huge impact on my life.”
Amis will study business at the University of California, Irvine.
Salutatorian Vanessa Phavong, who will study computer science at California Baptist University, assured her classmates “It is OK to rewrite some old chapters before you move on. It is OK to backtrack before you move forward,” suggesting that it was encouraging to “jump at every opportunity we can.”
Valedictorian Bryn Thornton, who heads off to study environmental science at California Polytechnic State University, Pomona, told her peers, “As much as our parents may want to keep us safely locked in a tower because ‘mother knows best,’ it is our time to step into the real world, to explore, to make mistakes and learn from them. We find ourselves now seeing all the wonders of childhood and not wanting to let go with the fresh memories in our head, but also knowing there is so much to look forward to on our new paths.”
“The memories will surely last,” she assured, “but the daily routines will most likely be different. I hope for all of us that each tomorrow presents itself with an opportunity that challenges and provides room for growth, and that every opportunity is seized with excitement.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
