Banning Unified School District is preparing its Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for final recommendations and budget approval scheduled for June 29.
The LCAP is a state required plan for the district’s allocation of Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) funds from the state, and district staff presented the draft plan to the board of education at its June 7 meeting, highlighting the district’s strategies for improving areas of need.
For the 2022-23 school year Banning Unified is expected to receive more than $59.7 million in LCFF funds, funding approximately 80 percent of the district’s budget. Total projected revenue for 2022-23 is $77.489 million. Projected expenditures are approximately $77.986 million. These budget figures do not include carryover funds, which will be added to the 2022-23 budget following the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year, nor the district reserves.
The preliminary budget is expected to be adjusted and the LCAP finalized following the enactment of the state budget, scheduled for July 1.
The LCAP aligns district priorities with the state’s eight educational priorities based on state performance data and a community input process that includes students, parents, teachers and staff.
Based on the data and community input the LCAP identified several areas of needs and proposes actions funded by LCFF.
Among the district’s identified areas of need are:
• Second through fourth grade reading gaps
• Low reclassification rates for English learners — 9.7 percent in 2020-21 and 3.8 percent in 2021-22
• Low graduation, A-G completion and attendance rates for English learners, foster students and students with disabilities — Graduation rates for these subgroups are 55.56 percent for English learners, 68.85 percent for students with disabilities and 66.7 percent for foster youth
• Low math success and low access to higher math — 49.8 percent of second graders are two or more grade levels behind in math, 55.8 percent of fourth graders are two or more grade levels behind in math and in the fall of 2021 just 21.53 percent of 11th graders were enrolled in a third year or higher math course and earning a C or better
• High failure rate for ninth graders in core classes — 18 percent pre-pandemic, 31 percent in 2020-21 and 29 percent in 2021-22
• AP course equity — 50 percent of white students have passes an AP exam while 0 percent of Black students accomplished the same achievement.
To tackle these challenges the district’s planned solutions focus on professional development and increased staffing of educational specialists and counselors.
To help close the reading gaps the plan calls for extending availability of reading coaches, adding four elementary reading specialists and adding the Phonemic and Read Naturally programs.
According to Director of Educational Services Veronica Pendleton, Reading Naturally is a reading intervention program that the district has already seen success with at two of its elementary schools.
To aid English learners in advancing to general education classification the district plans to hire a district-wide English learner specialist, use more intensive English learner instructional materials for fourth through eighth grades and implement an English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC) aligned digital program.
To help raise graduation and attendance rates for English learners, students with disabilities and foster youth the plan calls for the addition of a foster youth-homeless student liaison and a colleges and career readiness specialist.
The addition of the college and career readiness specialist will also be employed to help said ninth grade performance in core classes and improve AP course equity.
For improved math performance, the plan calls for math focused study sessions and the addition of four math intervention teachers for the elementary grades.
The plan also aims to lower suspension and expulsion rates with the development of a new learning center and the addition of two elementary school assistant principals.
To improve the district-wide attendance rate, which was at 83 percent in 2021-22, the plan recommends the addition of a child welfare and attendance coordinator and the implementation of parent ambassadors at each school site.
Noting the numerous new positions proposed in the LCAP, Board President Laura Sattler said, “It’s complicated because I know there are a lot of people and positions that are added in this LCAP. I believe paying for people is better than paying for programs because it seems to me that people are the most important asset we have. However, do we have a plan for hiring these people or are we going to hire these people and say, ‘You’re only going to work here as long as the LCAP money comes out’ or are we going to move them to permanent spots?”
“When hiring new positions it’s important to jump on these things as soon as possible and to prioritize where we start, because to hire 30 new people is a challenge to say the least,” answered Superintendent Terrence Davis. “It was a challenge last year when we were able to hire 40 new certificated teachers.”
Chief Business Officer Victor Herrera then noted that supplemental funding was increased in February to a total of more than $16.23 million specifically for sustained staffing needs. This was an increase over the approximately $12 million assigned for the same services the year prior.
“There’s been a significant increase in dedicated funding, ongoing funding us to support the initiatives being recommended as potential actions in the LCAP,” Herrera said.
