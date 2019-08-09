The candidate is required to be both — a parent or guardian of a child enrolled within the district, and active in a parent-teacher organization.
The purpose of the committee is to inform the public at least annually in a written report regarding the expenditure of the applicable bond proceeds.
The committee reviews and reports on the proper expenditure of taxpayers’ money for school construction and keeps the public informed on Banning Unified School District’s compliance with constitutional requirements.
The committee will be comprised of at least seven members to serve for a term of two years without compensation.
Members may, but are not entitled to, serve for a term of three consecutive terms. No members may be district employees, officials, vendors, contractors, or consultants.
Contact Kookie Williams, facilities executive secretary, at (951) 922-4049 or kwilliams@banning.k12.ca.us to apply.
An application for membership will be forwarded upon request and is also available on the district’s Facilities web page.
