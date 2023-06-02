The Banning Unified School District Board of Education recently approved contracts to purchase security cameras, buses and vans to improve safety and student transportation in the district.
At its May 17 meeting the board approved the purchase of four school buses and three vans to replace aging vehicles and support the district’s added routes. In both cases the district piggybacked onto purchase contracts of other districts making similar purchases.
By attaching its purchases to contracts of other districts, Banning Unified saved the effort and expenses associated with requesting and evaluating formal bids and benefitted from cost savings given to larger orders, district staff reported.
The bus contract is for four 81-passenger 2024 Thomas Saf-T-Liners for a total of $1,140,302.61. The model uses a six-cylinder, 280-horsepower Cummins natural gas engine. Delivery is expected 180 to 210 days after the order is finalized.
The buses were purchased from Carson-based Bus West on a contract with Hemet Unified School District.
The district is purchasing three 2023 Ford Transit passenger vans for $301,155.38. The vans use a V-6 gasoline engine.
The vans were purchased from Chino-based Creative Bus Sales on a South County Support Services Agency Joint Power Authority contract.
The district also approved a $293,778.43 contract with Blue Violet Networks Corp. for new security cameras and video management software to update the district security surveillance system and increase its camera coverage, to fill gaps not covered by the current system.
Forty-seven new cameras will be installed at Nicolet Middle School, 12 multi-sensor cameras will replace existing cameras throughout the district and a five-year license for new software capable of updating and integrating the use of the district’s existing system are included in the contract.
In discussion, Trustee and Board Clerk Laura Troutman shared that new cameras, particularly at Nicolet Middle School, could help the district address student fighting on campus.
She added that the cameras were meant “solely for the safety of students and employees and never for surveillance of staff,” addressing suspicions, voiced by classified staff during the meeting’s public comment period, that the district’s camera system has been used for surveilling district staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.