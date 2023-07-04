Banning Top 10

Banning High School has announced its top 10 graduating seniors, based on academic standings for the Class of 2023.

Valedictorian Mariana Padilla has chosen University of California, Berkeley to study environmental science. She is an AP Scholar Award recipient, and has been honored by the National Hispanic Recognition Program, and is a recipient of the State Seal of Biliteracy. She was a varsity soccer player, and was involved with ASB, the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, yearbook and Upward Bound. She was a volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club and for the St. Kateri Church’s youth group.

Miguel Rangel was one of this year’s Riverside County Office of Education’s Exceptional Graduates. He was involved in AVID and the National Honor Society, as well as the Spanish Club. He will study pre-nursing at Mt. San Jacinto College.

In between participating in dual enrollment at Mt. San Jacinto College and working part-time at Carl’s Jr. and The Gap, Inc., Jasmin Lopez played clarinet and tenor sax for the marching band and jazz band. She was involved with Key Club and the National Honor Society. She is considering taking a gap year before enrolling at California Baptist University to study criminology or nutrition.

Cindel Ruiz will study ecology, behavior and evolution at the University of California, San Diego. She was a volunteer with the Banning Stagecoach Days Association. She was active with ASB and the National Honor Society, and was involved with the Pride & Ally Club and the Spanish Club, and participated in girl’s golf. She is an AP College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program honoree.

ASB President Lily Yang heads to the University of California, Irvine to study criminology. She served as treasurer for the National Honor Society and as a photo editor for the yearbook. She participated in varsity cross-country, track and field and soccer.

National Honor Society Vice President Isabel Thornton will study art at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She participated in varsity cross-country, track and soccer, and was involved in the National Honor Society.

Chelsie Rangel will enroll at the University of California, San Diego to study social psychology. She served as captain of the marching band’s color guard.

Rana Smith played bass for the jazz band, and participated in the marching band’s color guard. She volunteered with Carol’s Kitchen and helped with conservation efforts around Gilman Ranch. In the fall she will attend the University of Redlands to study environmental science.

Christian Hernandez will enroll at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona to study animal health science. He has been active in Key Club and the National Honor Society, and participated in varsity soccer and cross-country.

Hailey Davis heads to the University of Redlands to study biochemistry. She has served as a tutor in her AVID program, and will be the first in her family to attend college. She was the high school’s Student of the Month in January.

