Banning High School
Banning High School's Student of the Month for November 2020 is Dominick Mendoza Salamanca. Dominick is a senior at BHS.
Dominick was nominated by Banning High School Counselor Joanna Soto.
The following is the nomination sketch that Mrs. Soto provided: "Dominick has overcome some very unfortunate family events. I am happy to know he is now in a safe home and sounds to be happy. He is really dedicated to school and is now taking AP classes and excelling. I am very proud of him and I know he will accomplish all his goals. "
Banning Indpendent Study School
BISS teachers routinely state that “Leilah Duro is a pleasure to work with. She is always respectful and prepared for her appointments. She is a hard worker who doesn't let obstacles get in her way.”
She has been nominated by her teachers at Banning Independent Study School as their November Student of the Month.
“She is driven by her goal of going to college and alway does her best,” her nomination states. “Based on observations their are sure that she will reach her goals and achieve her dreams.”
Commented