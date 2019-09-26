Banning Student of the Month

Banning High School Principal, Matt Valdivia announced Banning High School's Student of the Month for September 2019 is Brian Villalobos.
Brian is in 12th grade at BHS.
"When you interact with him, please acknowledge, recognize, and congratulate him on earning and achieving this great honor," said Valdivia.
Brian along with three other students from local Pass Area high schools were celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Sizzler Restaurant in Banning.
The honor allows Brian to compete with six other BHS Students of the Month selected this year to become Banning High School's Student of the Year and earn prestigious recognition and a scholarship award.
Banning/Beaumont Student of the Month Program
The mission is to bring the community together to honor and praise our local high school seniors for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school activities, athletics, and community service. The schools recognize students who have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. The “heartbeat” of The Student of the Month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school, and community with sincerity and passion. They must be college or trade school-bound.
How It Works
The program begins in September and ends in May with the Student of the Year Scholarship and Recognition Dinner. Several senior students are recognized during the school year at monthly breakfasts. Students and their families are honored and recognized by their principal and nominating staff while sponsors enjoy listening to the heartfelt stories and inspiration told by the students and their parents. Representatives from the City Council, Chamber of Commerce, State Legislature, and County of Riverside address the students and present a distinguished certificate of recognition. All sponsors are recognized at each breakfast.
