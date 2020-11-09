Banning High School senior Tracy Ambong has been named as a Heisman High School Scholarship winner for 2020.
Heisman scholars have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, and participate in at least one sport recognized by the International Oympic Committee or the National Federation of State High School Association, and be a proven leader in their school.
“The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities.
These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them,” an announcement from Acceptance Insurance stated.
Ambong is an Advancement Via Individual Determination student who has been involved as a member of her school’s Key Club, Cadet Corp, Asian American Club, Table Top Club, and is a Link Crew member.
She has volunteered as a boys volleyball manager and tutor, and has been captain of the girls volleyball team.
She emerged from her junior year with a weighted 4.0 grade point average.
