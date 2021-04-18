BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
When Banning had its last school board meeting in March, the county was still in the Red Tier, and was on the horizon to drop into the less-restrictive Orange Tier.
The school board received a report that the district was preparing to have hybrid instruction in some form when schools open for the city on Aug. 12, in a scenario where students would have attended school in-person for either a couple days a week, or five half-days, with the remainder of instruction conducted online.
As the information got older and data on COVID-19 cases fluctuates weekly, the district requested help in updating the public prior to their next school board meeting on April 28.
“Originally we were going to open with a hybrid option,” said Tonia Causey-Bush, the district’s chief academic officer, said in an interview. “Now, based on what the governor has shared with ending the tiered system in June —which is anyone’s guess as to whether or not that happens —there’s a strong chance we will open in August in a traditional setting, where all students would return to school,” Causey-Bush said.
She explained that the district will still offer an online virtual learning academy, since some families will either have adapted to online instruction, or might not immediately be comfortable returning their children to physical classrooms. The details of how online virtual academies will be carried out are still being ironed out, but likely will provide an environment for disciplined independent learners to thrive at their own pace.
According to Causey-Bush, this summer’s four- to six-week summer school programs will now likely be in traditional school settings, rather than in hybrid ones.
As of the last school board meeting, the district was still working on an agreement with the Banning Teachers Association.
According to Janelle Poulter, a member of the BTA’s negotiations team, the district has expressed no desire to reopen classrooms before summer, unlike in Beaumont, where students are already returning to classrooms.
Poulter is a school board member in Beaumont.
“We have been wanting to negotiate reopening schools for in-person instruction this year, but the district does not,” Poulter said in a statement. “It has nothing to do with teachers not wanting to” go back into classrooms.
Poulter claims that “The district has made decisions without consulting with us.”
Superintendent Natasha Baker said in a statement “We are in direct communication with our associations” (including classified employees — the support staff who greet visitors at the main offices, clean the schools, drive the buses, and feed students). “We are working collaboratively on the effort to reopen safely,” she said.
