Banning school district raises developer fees

A fee justification report generated for Banning Unified School District in regards to new residential and commercial/industrial development has given its school board a basis in which to raise developer fees.
The report, issued in May by the Special District Financing & Administration of Escondido, recommended that the district raise fees for construction and remodeling of school facilities.
The report projects 2,348 new dwelling units to be constructed by 2040, and states that, “historical data indicates that more than one student is generated from every three homes constructed.”
From those figures, the report claims that “approximately 0.50 additional elementary schools, 0.17 middle schools and 0.08 high schools will need to be constructed in order to provide adequate facilities to house future students” that will cost — not including inflation — over $50 million to build.
The report cites estimates from the San Diego Association of Governments, which is a nonprofit entity, that the district would need to collect “between $4.69 and $37.67 per square foot of commercial and industrial development to mitigate the net school facilities impacts” resulting from such development, and far exceeds the $0.61 per square foot for commercial and industrial development, and $3.79 for residential, that is currently authorized.
Banning has 4,651 students.
Based on its figures, the report projects by 2040 an additional 425 elementary students, 182 middle school students, and 251 more high school students.
It would cost the school district at least $50,079,760 to build additional facilities.
That breaks down to a cost of $61,322 per elementary student; $75,949 per middle school student, and $55,850 per high school student, the report points out.
The district is at a disadvantage, since it would need to levy $16.54 per square foot of assessable space to provide the necessary school facilities to accommodate future students, and notes that the statutory fee deficit is $12.46 prior to the Dec. 9 school board meeting, when a hearing on the matter was conducted.
For the 2019-20 the district received $92,805.03 in developer fees, and earned $2,992.91 in interest as capital facilities revenue. From a beginning balance of $127,7718.06, spent $119,335.022, leaving a balance of $104,180.78 to start off the 2020-21 fiscal year. Of that, $45,418.75 is encumbered, or designated for specific projects.
The district’s board authorized an increase in developer fees: residential construction will increase from $3.79 per square foot to $4.08 per square foot, while commercial and industrial construction will rise from $.061 to $0.66 per square foot of covered and enclosed space within a commercial or industrial structure, effective at the beginning of February 2021.
